Trump Takes Instant Revenge by Chopping Ukraine Aid Cash

Kathy Griffin Exposes Ex Jack Black’s Gross Bathroom Routine
Kathy Griffin didn’t hold back while reminiscing about a fling with Jack Black in the 1990s—especially when it came to his questionable hygiene. In a recent TikTok clip, the comedian held up a photo of herself in Black’s arms as she recalled spending the night in his Los Angeles apartment. After stepping out of the shower the next morning, she asked Black for a towel and got a horrifying response. “I get off on the bathmat and I said ‘I need a shower towel,’ and he goes, ‘You’re standing on it,‘” she said, her expression blank with disbelief. Still visibly baffled decades later, she quipped, “You guys, that’s straight guys,” before launching into more details about Black’s habit of using the same towel for both the floor and his body. Despite the shock, Griffin admitted, “I kept sleeping with him.” The two actors briefly dated in the 1990s but have kept details about their relationship largely private.
