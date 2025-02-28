Cheat Sheet
Kathy Griffin Exposes Ex Jack Black’s Gross Bathroom Routine
EWW
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 3:22PM EST 
Jack Black and Kathy Giffin
Getty Images

Kathy Griffin didn’t hold back while reminiscing about a fling with Jack Black in the 1990s—especially when it came to his questionable hygiene. In a recent TikTok clip, the comedian held up a photo of herself in Black’s arms as she recalled spending the night in his Los Angeles apartment. After stepping out of the shower the next morning, she asked Black for a towel and got a horrifying response. “I get off on the bathmat and I said ‘I need a shower towel,’ and he goes, ‘You’re standing on it,‘” she said, her expression blank with disbelief. Still visibly baffled decades later, she quipped, “You guys, that’s straight guys,” before launching into more details about Black’s habit of using the same towel for both the floor and his body. Despite the shock, Griffin admitted, “I kept sleeping with him.” The two actors briefly dated in the 1990s but have kept details about their relationship largely private.

Read it at Daily Mail

2

Trump Takes Instant Revenge by Chopping Ukraine Aid Cash

LIGHTS OUT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 4:08PM EST 
Trump and Zelensky
Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Donald Trump chopped a lifesaving humanitarian initiative aimed at rehabilitating Ukraine’s energy grid which has been damaged by brutal Russian attacks. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) had invested hundreds of millions of dollars to implement the project. Just days before, the president targeted 90% of global foreign aid contracts and kicked out thousands of USAID workers. The public servants were given 15 minutes to clear their desks and leave. Now, he’s forcing USAID to downsize their presence in the war-torn country and end the longstanding restoration project. For the past three years of war, Russia has launched frequent attacks on the country’s energy grid and put millions at risk, especially during the country’s coldest months. USAID interventions aimed to rebuild the struggling country. But along with the termination of key projects, its staff is being drastically reduced. Before Trump, 64 government employees and contractors were serving on the ground in Ukraine. Now, that number stands at just eight. The staff has also been slashed in Washington D.C., where only 29 out of 115 staff members remain in the USAID’s Bureau for Europe and Eurasia. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

3
Coppola, ‘Madame Web’ Win ‘Worst’ at Razzie Awards
IGNOBLE HONOR
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 02.28.25 2:30PM EST 
Published 02.28.25 2:18PM EST 
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The Golden Raspberry Awards—better known as the Razzies—announced the winners in its categories for “worst” films and performances of the past year on Friday. Francis Ford Coppola won Worst Director for Megalopolis, and Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web won both Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay. Johnson also won Worst Actress for Web, with Jerry Seinfeld taking home Worst Actor for Unfrosted. Another big winner this year was Joker: Folie à Deux, which was dishonored for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. The Worst Screen Combo award went to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Coppola wrote to Instagram that he was “thrilled” about Megalopolis’s Razzie wins, which include Jon Voight’s for Worst Supporting Actor. Pamela Anderson won the Razzie Redeemer Award this year for The Last Showgirl, which is bestowed on past Razzie winners for “worst” performances who’ve redeemed themselves in the awards body’s eyes. Anderson previously won the Worst New Star Razzie in 1997.

Read it at Deadline

4
Vivek Ramaswamy Wasn’t ‘Radical’ Enough for DOGE Head Musk
FLEEING DOGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.28.25 11:59AM EST 
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.
Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy wasn’t “radical” enough for Elon Musk, his short-lived partner in government efficiency, according to a new report from The New York Times. Shortly after he won re-election in November, President Donald Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy (a failed presidential candidate) would jointly lead an outside advisory panel dedicated to cutting government costs. The two began brainstorming the new task force with members of Trump’s transition team, and at first, were largely on the same page as they came up with ways to force out career civil servants and challenge legal norms. Both men welcomed litigation and assumed the Supreme Court—which Trump had stacked during his first term—would side with their effort. But soon Musk decided he wanted to bring the initiative inside the government so he could gain full access to the federal data and payment systems. But Ramaswamy was more focused on deregulation and continued to envision DOGE as operating outside the government. Musk constantly pushed the team to be more “radical,” prompting their split. Just a few hours after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Ramaswamy ditched the so-called “department” of government efficiency, and has since announced a run for governor of Ohio. Trump and Musk have both endorsed him.

Read it at The New York Times

Shop with Scouted

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
HEADS UP!
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

5
Tourist Killed by Shark in Scuba Diving Tragedy
FAMILY HORROR
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 1:26PM EST 
A Whale Shark in the Philippines.
A Whale Shark in the Philippines. Design Pics Editorial/Design Pics Editorial/Universal

A scuba diving trip in the Philippines ended in tragedy after one tourist was killed by sharks and another drowned when a powerful undercurrent separated them from their group. Ilia Peregudin, 29, was found “while being attacked,” with one arm severed and sharks “moving around him,” a Philippines coast guard commander told the Associated Press. Another diver with Peregudin’s group, 39-year-old Maksim Melekhov, was later found unresponsive at sea and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Peregudin had gone on the diving expedition south of Manila with his father Eduart Peregudin and his younger brother Timofy when the current pulled the group away from the designated site. While Ilia’s brother and father managed to surface and make it back to the boat with the dive instructor, Peregudin and Melekhov were lost to the sea. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy and plan to meet with officials to discuss safety measures aimed at preventing future deadly incidents.

Read it at Associated Press

6
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Feels Betrayed After Podcast Blow Up
‘ORCHESTRATED’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 1:37PM EST 
Pictured: (clockwise from front) Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Maitland Ward, Matthew Lawrence, Will Friedle, Trina McGee-Davis, Rider Strong
James Sorensen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Maitland Ward is calling foul play on her Boy Meets World costars, suggesting they deliberately set her up for the explosive back-and-forth that erupted on the Pod Meets World podcast. Ward told the New York Post she thinks the argument was “orchestrated” by her former on-screen pals, hinting that they knew exactly what they were doing. The most heated exchange took place between Ward and Danielle Fishel, but Ward also implied that her friendship with Will Friedle is now on shaky ground. She speculated that Friedle invited her on the podcast with the hopes the conversation would turn nasty, stating, “I can’t trust that he would ever watch out for me in a situation or have my back.” The moment that set it all off? Fishel’s pointed question near the end of the episode: “Do you hate us?”—a line Ward suspects was saved for maximum impact. “She wanted to try to rattle me and and she did. I didn’t expect it,” she told the Post. Ward, who has since pivoted to a career in X-rated films, joined the cast as Rachel McGuire for the series’ last two seasons.

Read it at New York Post

7
‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals Shallow Reason She Didn’t Want to Dump Alec Baldwin
HOUSE OF CARDS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 11:31AM EST 
Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) take a romantic stroll in NYC.
Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) take a romantic stroll in NYC. Tom Kingston/WireImage

Kristin Davis, who famously played doe-eyed Charlotte York on Sex and the City, just revealed why she didn’t want to break up with her early 2000s beau, Alec Baldwin. The 60-year-old actress dated Baldwin, 66, back in their hey day after he had starred in movies like Beetlejuice and Glengarry Glen Ross. The pair ultimately didn’t work out. But before breaking things off, Davis turned to Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, who writes a sex column on the show, for advice. Finally, Davis has confessed the “embarrassing” reason she was hesitant to break up with Baldwin on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! on Thursday. “This is the thing–Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin, okay? Can I just say that straight out?” Davis told Lowe. “Like, one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.” The actress recalled this very house was harder to part with than Baldwin. “I remember, I was at work and I was like: ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s gonna work out with Alec, but I just really love that house,’ which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know?” she admitted. “But I’m like: ‘I don’t wanna break up with this person because I like his house!’ It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true.” Baldwin had purchased the estate Davis was lovestruck by for $1.7 million in 1995. Over the years, the 30 Rock alum tinkered with the house and expanded it before putting it on the market in 2022. This was following legal troubles he faced after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western Rust the previous year.

Read it at YouTube

8
Trump Dealt Massive Blow as His Memecoin Tanks
FIZZLING OUT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.28.25 10:49AM EST 

Memecoin’s moment may have passed, just after U.S. President Donald Trump cashed in on the frenzy around it. The MAGA chief’s decision in January to launch a memecoin—a digital token which isn’t linked to any kind of underlying business or asset—caused a flurry of interest, but activity has now plummeted to an all time low. While both Trump’s coin (TRUMP) and Melania Meme (MELANIA) are also experiencing a nadir in valuation, Pump.fun— the site that allows users to create and trade memecoins on a Solana blockchain—has also seen interest slump. CNN reports that daily token launches and trading volumes have slid by more than 50 percent. Pump made it easy for traders to create and trade memecoins. This, coupled with the boom in interest after Trump released his coin, saw interest soar. With interest waning, prices are tanking and retailers are ceasing to trade. In addition, Pump faces lawsuits after investors lost millions due to alleged scams on the site. Also, law firm Burwick stated that the site “has collected hundreds of millions of dollars in fees while illicit drug use, self-harm, racism, antisemitism, lewd acts, bestiality, violent and other antisocial acts were displayed on the platform.”

Read it at Axios

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

9
South Korean Police Summon Japanese Woman Who Kissed BTS Member
FREE HUGS BUT NO KISSES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 12:33PM EST 
Published 02.28.25 12:32PM EST 
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 05: Jin of BTS arrives at the photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards on January 05, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 05: Jin of BTS arrives at the photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards on January 05, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

A member of the renowned K-pop group, BTS, Jin filed a complaint to the South Korean police after a Japanese woman allegedly forcibly kissed him, CNN reported. Jin, 32, was at a free hug event last year when he was kissed without consent by the fan. Seoul’s Songpa police station requested the woman in her 50s to appear for questioning, police said on Friday, over the sexual harassment allegation. Although police refused to disclose the woman’s identity, citing privacy issues, the station did confirm that it has launched an investigation. This all happened the day after Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, completed his mandatory 18-month military service in June 2024. To celebrate his discharge and BTS’s 11-year anniversary, he offered free hugs to fans at an event that reportedly attracted 1,000 people in Seoul. It is here that a woman suddenly kissed Jin on his cheek making him visibly uncomfortable, according to video footage that later went viral. The woman wrote about the encounter in an online blog post: “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” according to Yonhap news agency.

Read it at CNN

10
5 Former Defense Secretaries Blast Trump for Military Purge
MARCHING ORDERS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.28.25 9:38AM EST 
Published 02.28.25 9:21AM EST 
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is holding the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Five former defense secretaries lambasted President Donald Trump for his Pentagon firings, calling them “reckless,” according to The Washington Post. In an extraordinary letter Thursday, Lloyd Austin, Jim Mattis, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, and William Perry, former defense secretaries from both sides of the aisle, called for congressional hearings into Trump’s firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. C.Q. Brown, and other senior military officials. They said the purge was “partisan” by design. “We are deeply alarmed by President Trump’s recent dismissals of several senior U.S. military leaders,” the former officials wrote. “We write to urge the U.S. Congress to hold Mr. Trump to account for these reckless actions and to exercise fully its Constitutional oversight responsibilities.” In response, the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Trump’s actions are “well within” his authority. The rebuke follows the firing of Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations, and the first woman member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. James Slife, the Air Force’s no. 2, and the top military lawyers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also given their marching orders.

