Trump Takes Personal Revenge on Harvard’s Lawyer for Standing Up to Him

President Donald Trump has ripped into Harvard University, accusing the Ivy League college of being a “threat to democracy” following the school president’s refusal to comply with his demands.

“Harvard is an Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart,” the president posted.

The Truth Social post references Harvard’s ongoing legal dispute with the administration, which it is suing after it was stripped of $2.2 billion in federal funding earlier this week.

Trump went on to say that Harvard had hired a lawyer who is also affiliated with the Trump Organization.

“Harvard is a threat to Democracy, with a lawyer, who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign, immediately, or be fired. He’s not that good, anyway, and I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!” Trump said.

Donald Trump's Truth Social Post Truth Social

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins confirmed that the Trump Organization has ended its relationship with prominent conservative attorney Bill Burck.

This is following complaints from Trump about Burck representing both the organization and Harvard in its legal battle against the Trump administration.

Eric Trump confirmed to CNN that Burck will no longer serve as an outside adviser, stating, “I view it as a conflict and I will be moving in a different direction.”

Trump’s public denouncement of the school was perhaps sparked by Garber’s NBC News interview Wednesday evening, when Garber declared he “will not compromise on certain issues.”

“We are defending what I believe is one of the most important lynchpins of the American economy and way of life—our universities,” Garber said.

The Trump administration demanded Harvard change its hiring and admissions practices and eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The university says it won’t comply.

The U.S. president also came after Harvard’s tax-exempt status, while his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) threatened to eliminate its control over enrolling international students.

“The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE. It is truly horrific! Now, since our filings began, they act like they are all ‘American Apple Pie,’” Trump’s post continued.