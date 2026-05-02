‘Humiliated’ Trump Taking Toy Soldiers Home in Epic Tantrum

A peevish President Donald Trump is yanking 5,000 U.S. soldiers from NATO ally Germany amid increasing fractures with Europe over the president’s war in Iran.

The Pentagon announced the move Friday after Trump, 79, threatened on Truth Social two days earlier to pull troops when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the Iranians were “humiliating” the U.S. Merz also said he was stumped by Trump’s exit strategy.

A senior Pentagon official told Reuters that Merz’s comments were “inappropriate and unhelpful,” adding: “The president is rightly reacting to these counterproductive ​remarks.”

A Pentagon review of U.S. troops around the world did not recommend major reductions in Europe, Politico reported. The Pentagon “was not expecting it and has not been planning any kind of drawdown,” said a congressional aide familiar with the situation.

Trump initially claimed the war he launched two months ago would be over in a few weeks, yet the standoff continues.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in the Oval Office at the White House on March 3, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Early in the war, Trump called on European allies to help the U.S. efforts and send forces to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to global oil shipments, after it was shut down by Iran. But Europe has refused to engage in a war that its countries were never consulted about.

“The president has been very clear about his frustrations about our ​allies’ rhetoric and failure to provide ​support for U.S. operations that benefit ⁠them,” the Pentagon official told Reuters.

Yanking troops from Germany also fits Trump’s broader push to avoid involving America in European defense, including threatening to pull out of NATO. Critics have complained that fractures in American alliances would not only hurt Europe, but the U.S. as well, by undermining peace and stability.

The Trump administration hit a 60-day deadline on Friday, a requirement for congressional authorization of the war that Trump unilaterally launched without lawmakers’ initial approval or even warning.

In a letter sent Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Pro Temp President Senator Chuck Grassley, the president claimed the deadline hasn’t yet passed because it has been suspended by the current ceasefire, and the hostilities have effectively been “terminated,” even though U.S. forces remain.

Congress, which left town on a week-long break on Thursday, isn’t expected to take any immediate action against the time lapse.