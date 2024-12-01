Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. ”He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community."

He also called Boulos an “unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East.”

Trump’s youngest daughter married Boulos' son, Michael, in 2022, with the president-elect even walking her down the aisle. The couple is expecting their first child together.

Trump has also named Charles Kushner as the U.S. ambassador to France. Charles Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who is married to Ivanka Trump. Trump had pardoned Charles Kushner in 2020 after he was convicted on federal charges.

In the role as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, Boulos may play a big part in the war Gaza, with the United States offering support to Israel under Biden’s administration.

Boulos leads SCOA Nigeria, an automotive company.