Trump Taps Erika Kirk for New Job in MAGA World

Erika Kirk is officially stepping into her late husband’s political shoes.

Kirk, the 37-year-old widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has been appointed by President Donald Trump to fill a seat on the United States Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, according to the academy’s website.

Kirk is filling a seat her late husband briefly occupied before he was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September at age 31.

In her new role, Kirk—alongside 16 other board members—is charged with making recommendations to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about changes at the Air Force Academy. Trump has previously appointed other MAGA loyalists to the board, including Dina Powell, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser in his first term; Sen. Tommy Tuberville; motivational speaker Dan Clark; and retired Air Force Col. Doug Nikolai. Also on the board is Sen. Markwayne Mullin, the president’s pick to replace Kristi Noem as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Erika Kirk's name has been added to the board's website. Screenshot/Air Force Academy /Screenshot/Air Force Academy

MAGA Rep. August Pfluger, who serves as chairman of the board of visitors, told news outlets he had advocated for months that Kirk fill the seat once held by her late husband.

“Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy,” Pfluger said of Kirk, who has never served in the Air Force. “I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy.”

Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Erika Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After her husband’s death, Kirk replaced him as CEO of Turning Point USA, a role she holds while raising their two young children.

Trump has frequently highlighted his close relationship with the widow, most recently honoring her during his State of the Union address last month. “Last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin and martyred, really, martyred for his beliefs,” the president said before introducing a tearful Kirk.

“In Charlie’s memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind,” he continued.

Charlie Kirk is credited with strengthening MAGA's grip on young men. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Trump also spoke at Kirk’s late husband’s memorial, where he added fuel to an already politically heated fire.

“[Charlie] was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry,” Trump said as the crowd broke out into laughter.