Trump Target Considering Presidential Run After Humiliating MAGA Goon

Paramount Skydance has been given another chance by Warner Bros. Discovery to present its “best and final” offer in a long-running hostile takeover battle. The company now has until February 23 to submit an improved bid. However, Warner Bros. chair Samuel DiPiazza Jr. and chief executive David Zaslav emphasized that reopening talks does not mean the board has determined “that your proposal is reasonably likely to result in a transaction that is superior to the Netflix merger.” The standoff to acquire Warner Bros. intensified in December, when Netflix announced it had secured the winning $72 billion bid. Paramount CEO David Ellison then advanced a hostile, all-cash offer to outbid the streaming giant. Warner Bros. executives have rejected Ellison’s proposal multiple times, arguing that the terms of the Netflix merger are superior—even though the Ellison bid offered $30 per share, a higher price than Netflix’s. The dispute has since escalated into legal action, with Ellison suing the media company over the decision. A senior Paramount representative allegedly indicated the company would raise its existing $30-a-share offer by $1 if talks were reopened, and the Warner Bros. board secured a waiver from Netflix to engage with a rival bidder, while allowing Netflix the right to improve its own bid if Ellison submits a higher offer.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Warner Bros. Turns Up Heat on Trump Pal in Takeover Bid 'BEST AND FINAL'David Ellison has been given one last chance in a long-running takeover battle.
- 2Olympic Skier Speaks After Storming Off Into the Woods OLYMPIC AGONYAtle Lie McGrath’s grandfather, Svein Lie, died at the start of the Games.
Shop with ScoutedYou Could Take Your iPad Through a Hurricane With This CaseBUILT DIFFERENTIf you want the confidence to take your iPad anywhere (or are just prone to drops and spills), Urban Armor Gear is as good as it gets.
- 3Trump Target May Run for President After Owning MAGA GoonON A ROLLHe embarrassed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the courts earlier this month.
- 4Songwriter Behind Iconic Hits Dies After Cancer Battle💔Billy Steinberg co-wrote hits like “Eternal Flame” and “Like A Virgin.”
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Cops Reveal New Developments in Nancy Guthrie CaseUPDATESWalmart has been pulling online and in-store sales records for a certain type of backpack.
- 6Legendary Award-Winning Filmmaker Dies at 96OBSERVATIONAL EYEFrederick Wiseman’s work has earned him critical acclaim and multiple Emmy awards.
- 7Ice Rink Shooting at Boys’ Hockey Game Leaves 2 DeadHOCKEY HORROROne of the victims has been identified as the shooter.
- 8‘Law and Order’ Star Reunites With Ex Love After 27 YearsBACK TOGETHERThe couple first met 35 years ago in Italy.
Shop with ScoutedBuild Your Dream Bed With This Customizable Bed FrameSLEEP EASYCozey launched a new category of stylish and elegant bedroom essentials.
- 9Surf Legend Killed in Brutal Home InvasionSHOCK LOSSArmed robbers murdered the surfer with his girlfriend present.
- 10Sports Illustrated Model Rushed to HospitalVACATION GONE WRONGSports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital with severe food poisoning.
Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath has opened up after walking off into the woods following a crushing Olympic mistake that cost him a medal in northern Italy. McGrath led after the first run and appeared poised for gold, holding a 0.59-second advantage over Switzerland’s Loic Meillard. But 15 seconds into his second run, he straddled a gate and was eliminated. He threw his poles aside, removed his skis, and stormed away from the course, disappearing toward the tree line. He later explained he “just needed to get away from everything.” “I thought I would get some peace and quiet, which I didn’t because photographers and police found me out in the woods,” he told the Olympic media service. “I just needed some time for myself.” The disappointment was compounded by personal grief. McGrath’s grandfather, Svein Lie, died at the start of the Games. “I skied so great and I still couldn’t get it done, so that’s what really hurts,” he said. “Sports-wise, it’s the worst. It’s not the worst moment of my life, but it’s the worst moment of my career, and it’s been one of the toughest moments of my life with everything that’s been going on.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sometimes it feels like iPads were designed to be dropped. Whether they tip off the table, slide off the couch, or slip from your kids’ fingers—it is too easy to endanger your precious pad. If you want to keep your screen intact, protect your investment with Urban Armor Gear. The brand has rolled out a range of iPad cases that combine durability with hardy, futuristic designs. Each case is crafted for specific uses to give peace of mind when you’re working, playing, or just relaxing. With a variety of colors to choose from, this gear will transform your iPad from a fragile piece of tech to a durable tool made to support any lifestyle.
The Scout Plus Case is the perfect choice if you want all-around drop protection. Its kickstand feature accommodates hands-free viewing for the office, the gym, and the kitchen table.
The Plyo LT Folio Case is all about simple, elegant protection. It features interchangeable colored camera rings, an Apple Pencil holder, and an impact-resistant soft core.
The Metropolis SE Folio Case was made for those who spend the entire week with their iPad. It meets military drop standards, includes a multi-angle adjustable kickstand, and will just make you look cool moving from the work week to the weekend.
If you’re tired of worrying about breaking your iPad, check out all the cases on offer at Urban Armor Gear.
Trump Target Considering Presidential Run After Humiliating MAGA Goon
Embattled Senator Mark Kelly is “seriously” considering running for president. The Arizona lawmaker has been in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s administration since last year, particularly Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, after he and five other senators released a video telling troops they didn’t have to follow illegal orders. Hegseth launched a crusade to demote him, but the case was dismissed in court in February. Now the former astronaut thinks he could offer something different from other candidates in 2028. “We are in some seriously challenging times right now,” he told the BBC. “I don’t know if I would be the best person in this job. I am a lot different than most of these other 100 senators.” He continued, “I’m one of the very few engineers; I’m the only person with a graduate degree in engineering in the United States Senate. I’ve got combat experience, that’s kind of rare. I spent 25 years in the military,” he said. “I didn’t start out in some state legislature somewhere. I don’t think of myself as a politician.” He added that it was a “serious decision. I just haven’t made it yet.”
Songwriter Billy Steinberg, widely regarded as one of the best songwriters of the ’80s and ’90s, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 75. Alongside his songwriting partner Tom Kelly, Steinberg was responsible for hits such as Madonna’s “Like A Virgin,” “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, “Alone” by Heart, and “Eternal Flame” by the Bangles. Following Kelly’s retirement in the ’90s, Steinberg continued to write, producing songs like “Too Little Too Late” by JoJo and “Give Your Heart a Break” by Demi Lovato. He and Kelly were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011. In a 2004 interview, he said of his partnership with Kelly, “I would always be with him when we would write the songs, and sometimes I would have some input into the chords and the melodies. But he would do the majority of those things. Over the ’80s it just became clear to me that I was primarily a lyricist.” He is survived by his wife, Trina, his sons Ezra and Max, his sisters Barbara and Mary, and his stepchildren Raul and Carolina.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Authorities on Monday gave two updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. First, Guthrie’s family—which includes “all siblings and spouses”—have been ruled out as suspects, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.” Secondly, Nanos told CBS News that investigators have reason to believe that the suspect’s clothing and mask, as seen in doorbell footage from the morning of Guthrie’s disappearance, were bought from Walmart. The black Ozark Trail Hiker backpack belonging to the suspect was sold exclusively at that store, CBS News also reported. Walmart has been pulling online and in-store sales records for that item, and police are reviewing security footage. The FBI provided a bit more detail about the suspect last week: “a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10″ tall, with an average build." DNA testing on a black glove found near Guthrie’s home is underway. Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on Feb. 1.
Critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman has died at 96. His family and distribution company, Zipporah Films, confirmed his death in a joint statement on Monday, reflecting on Wiseman’s impact on the film world. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. In a tribute, the company hailed Wiseman’s decades-long career, writing that he created “an unparalleled body of work” that served as a sweeping record of social institutions and everyday life, primarily in the United States and France. In a career spanning nearly six decades, Wiseman became known for his unflinching, observational style, turning his lens on institutions many take for granted. His most notable films include High School (1968), Welfare (1975), Public Housing (1997), and Domestic Violence (2002). Wiseman directed and produced more than 45 films through his company, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards, including for Law and Order (1969) and Hospital (1970). He was awarded an honorary Oscar at the 2016 Governors Awards. His final film, Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros (2023), offered an intimate, four-hour look inside a three-Michelin-star French restaurant and the family behind it. Wiseman leaves behind his wife, Zipporah, two sons, David and Eric, and three grandchildren.
A high school hockey game in Rhode Island turned into a nightmare Monday afternoon after a shooting at an ice rink left two people dead and four others hospitalized. The violence erupted at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a boys’ matchup between Coventry and Blackstone Valley, according to WPRI. One of the deceased was identified as the shooter. Panic spilled beyond the rink as terrified witnesses fled the scene, with an employee at a nearby Walgreens calling 911 after people rushed into the store seeking safety, the outlet reported. Authorities have not yet released details on what led to the gunfire, but law enforcement is working together on the matter. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a Facebook post that he is monitoring the situation with Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien as local and state authorities investigate. “I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” he concluded. The identities of the victims and the condition of those hospitalized have not yet been fully disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.
Law & Order star Angie Harmon has cracked the case of her heart—thanks to a love story nearly three decades in the making. The 53-year-old actress hard-launched her relationship with photographer Tony Floyd in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, sharing a carousel of cozy, loved-up photos captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day Tony Floyd,” before adding a bold declaration: “I love you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” But the romance didn’t come out of nowhere. In a follow-up post, Floyd revealed that the pair’s history dates back 35 years, to when they first met as 18-year-olds in Italy. He described them as “two kids scrambling for work, chasing modeling dreams, trying to build a life without starving along the way,” adding that there was an instant “spark”—even if “the timing wasn’t right.” The pair reconnected in their 20s but again found it wasn’t their time. Harmon later married former NFL player Jason Sehorn and had three daughters before divorcing in 2014 after 13 years of marriage. She was engaged to Days of Our Lives actor Greg Vaughan in 2019, but they split in 2021. Now, she has found love again with Floyd. “After twenty-seven years, our paths crossed again—by chance, or maybe by fate,” Floyd wrote. “Now the timing is right,” he said.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
After finding your dream mattress, you may be tempted to settle for a basic bed frame. However, the right bed frame does more than just support your mattress—it elevates comfort and style and may even extend its lifespan. Cozey, a leading name in the North American furniture industry, has just released its new bedroom collection, headlined by the Ara Bed System.
It’s a fully upholstered, modular bed designed to adapt to your space and style. It features a smart clip-on assembly supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard, making setup surprisingly simple. But what really sets Ara apart is the sheer customizability.
From the headboard and frame to the color, material, and finish, the bed frame can be tailored to your tastes and needs. The result is a bed that truly feels made for you—perfectly suited to your style, comfort, and, most importantly, your space.
Launching alongside the Ara Bed System are Cozey’s duvet and sheet sets. The former includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams, while the latter includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in soft-washed cotton, luxe sateen, and cool bamboo, these bedding essentials are designed to complement the Ara with the same focus on comfort and versatility. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s well worth it to opt for a premium bed frame as well, and the Ara Bed System is second to none.
California surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, 66, was brutally murdered Saturday during a violent home invasion at his residence in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica. According to local outlets, two armed men broke into the home Van Dyke shared with his 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only as Arroyo, while she was in the shower. The attackers forced the couple into a room before fatally stabbing and strangling Van Dyke. Arroyo told authorities the men bound her hands and feet with zip ties and assaulted her during the ordeal. The assailants stole various valuables, including the couple’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Police later discovered Van Dyke’s body hidden under a bed, with a sheet covering his face and a knife nearby. The shocking killing has rattled the typically quiet coastal community. Roger Sam, president of Costa Rica’s Southern Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, told La Nación the crime left him “deeply saddened,” noting the region had experienced a “long period of calm and tranquility.” Van Dyke, who earned the title of surf “King” of the Caribbean coast during his 1980s pursuit of the famed Salsa Brava break, had long since settled in Costa Rica, where he ran Hotel Puerto Viejo.
Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital after suffering a frightening medical emergency mid-flight. The 29-year-old later revealed on Instagram that she had been treated for severe food poisoning, sharing a photo of herself lying on the floor of the plane, unable to move. “Very touch & go,” the post read. “Food poisoning: 1 Brooksie: 0.” Nader had been returning from a birthday vacation when she fell ill. In another image, she appeared wrapped in a blanket while someone helped her take small sips of a drink. The caption read, “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh.” A separate photo taken by the model showed an ambulance waiting on the tarmac outside the aircraft. She was holding a Styrofoam cup labeled “Twenty fine.” Nader later shared the ordeal on her Instagram Story, writing, “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when u land are you even having fun???” A short time later, she told followers she had been released from the hospital. “Made it out alive,” she posted alongside a photo of herself wearing a low-cut brown dress.