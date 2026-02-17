Trump Target Considering Presidential Run After Humiliating MAGA Goon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sometimes it feels like iPads were designed to be dropped. Whether they tip off the table, slide off the couch, or slip from your kids’ fingers—it is too easy to endanger your precious pad. If you want to keep your screen intact, protect your investment with Urban Armor Gear. The brand has rolled out a range of iPad cases that combine durability with hardy, futuristic designs. Each case is crafted for specific uses to give peace of mind when you’re working, playing, or just relaxing. With a variety of colors to choose from, this gear will transform your iPad from a fragile piece of tech to a durable tool made to support any lifestyle.

Scout Plus Case Shop At Urban Armor Gear $ 45 Free Shipping

The Scout Plus Case is the perfect choice if you want all-around drop protection. Its kickstand feature accommodates hands-free viewing for the office, the gym, and the kitchen table.

Plyo LT Folio Case Shop At Urban Armor Gear $ 54 Free Shipping

The Plyo LT Folio Case is all about simple, elegant protection. It features interchangeable colored camera rings, an Apple Pencil holder, and an impact-resistant soft core.

Metropolis SE Folio Case Shop At Urban Armor Gear $ 75 Free Shipping

The Metropolis SE Folio Case was made for those who spend the entire week with their iPad. It meets military drop standards, includes a multi-angle adjustable kickstand, and will just make you look cool moving from the work week to the weekend.

If you’re tired of worrying about breaking your iPad, check out all the cases on offer at Urban Armor Gear.