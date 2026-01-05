Top Trump Target Quits After Being Hit by Vile Murder Slur

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has ended his bid for re-election as Minnesota Governor amid a MAGA firestorm over fraud in his state and vile slurs from Donald Trump.

In a statement on Monday morning, the two-term governor announced he would no longer seek a third term in office, lamenting that “the political gamesmanship we’re seeing from Republicans is only making that fight harder to win.”

Tim Walz was Kamala Harris's VP running mate. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“As I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all," Walz said.

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

The move came shortly after Trump reposted a vile social media video on Saturday, falsely alleging Walz was behind the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

But Walz has also faced growing scrutiny of fraud allegations in his state, prompting renewed criticism from Republicans and mounting internal pressure from Democrats.

His departure marks a major shake-up in Minnesota politics heading into the 2026 midterms.