Ex-FBI Director Sounds Alarm on President’s ‘Crazy’ Decline

James Comey says President Donald Trump is crazier than ever, as his late-night Truth Social posts get weirder and weirder.

Comey, the former FBI director under Barack Obama who was later fired by Trump, appeared on The Source with Kaitlan Collins on CNN on Tuesday evening as Trump targeted his political opponents in a barrage of wild posts.

During the meltdown, Trump peddled conspiracies about the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which Comey investigated. He was fired in May 2017 by Trump for allegedly mishandling the case and now sees himself at the center of a Department of Justice indictment that he considers a revenge plot for his criticism of Trump.

The leader of the free world posted this on Tuesday. Truth Social / Donald Trump

On Trump’s decline, he told Collins, “He doesn’t seem OK to me. And I know that sounds like a political shot. It seems like there’s something wrong with the man. There was always something wrong with the man in that he lacks a moral center.”

He said that despite his apparent lack of morals, he seems particularly “off” now. Comey said the president’s “obsessive” posting “seems crazy to me.”

Among Trump’s other posts on Tuesday was an artificial intelligence-generated picture of Barack Obama and Joe Biden with Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, bathing in dirty water at the Lincoln Memorial.

“Dumacrats love sewage,” was the caption.

Analysis from The Wall Street Journal found that the 79-year-old president has posted at least 8,800 times on Truth Social during his second term so far.

Asked how his mental state compares to his brief tenure serving under the president, he added, “He seems different in a bad way. Not different in you redid your hair. I mean, different in, you seem nuts, buddy.”

Comey testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation in June 2017. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Comey said he doesn’t know what the change is down to, but dozens of experts have said it doesn’t matter and that he’s “mentally unfit” and must be removed from office “with the greatest urgency.”

Thirty-six professionals from different backgrounds and political leanings, including neurologists and psychiatrists, signed a letter to that effect which was entered into the congressional record on April 30 by Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed.

Comey is being probed by Trump’s Department of Justice for a social media post showing a photo of seashells arranged to spell out “86 47,” a number sequence the administration has claimed means Comey wanted the president to be killed. The connection to murder is tenuous, with Trump, the 47th president, suggesting that “86” means “kill,” although it is most commonly used in the restaurant industry to show that something is off the menu.

Comey has warned that Trump will go after Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Pool/Getty Images

Speaking to Collins, Comey also warned Obama and his former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, to buckle up as Trump continues his revenge tour. “I hope they’re consulting with good lawyers because the president is telling the Department of Justice, which is an adjunct of his vengeance campaign, to go after these people. So if I’m them, I would steel myself for things to happen,” he said.

Comey played a central role in several investigations tied to Trump and the 2016 election. The conflict began when Comey, as FBI director, oversaw the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links between Trump associates and Russia. Trump fired Comey while that investigation was ongoing.

He said he expects to be indicted as many as four more times. “Yeah, I just don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what it might be. I hear about crazy sort of red string, crazy wall conspiracy theories in Florida,” said Comey. “I don’t know what they’re cooking up, but I would expect there will be more efforts to get the president’s enemies because he’s obsessed with it. And that’s really, really sad.”