Trump Targets Dem Groups After MAGA Attacks on ActBlue

‘SOMETHING STINKS’

Republicans have accused the groups that form the financial backbone of the Democratic Party of being involved in illegal activity.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

U.S. President Donald Trump stands at the presidential box at the Kennedy Center.
Carlos Barria/REUTERS
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee