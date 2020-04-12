Trump Tariffs Contributing to Shortages of Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant
Shortages of hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other sterilization products that are crucial to keep people safe in the coronavirus pandemic are being exacerbated by Trump tariffs on Chinese imports, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing public filings by companies asking for exemptions. Some medical supply companies have asked the Trump administration to waive levies to allow the import of products like the disinfectant glutaraldehyde, now subject to the 25 percent tariffs. Among those filing complaints are Lubrizol Corp, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Berry Global Group, Inc., which needs the heavily tariffed viscose rayon fibers from China to make sanitary wipes. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, which handles tariffs, said on March 20 that it did not see a problem. “Notably, the imposition of tariffs on certain Chinese imports has not resulted in an overall decline in the availability of needed medical equipment and supplies,” the group said.