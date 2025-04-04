The sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump announced Wednesday include three remote, uninhabited islands in Australia populated by penguins.

The administration slapped Norfolk Island (population 2,000) with 29 percent tariffs and Heard (population 0) and McDonald (population 0) islands with 10 percent tariffs because of erroneous trade data and mislabelled shipments of goods such as aquarium systems, timberland boots, wine, and parts for a recycling plant over the past five years, according to the Guardian.

For example, shipments were erroneously labelled as coming from remote Norfolk Island instead of Norfolk, UK. Addresses in New Hampshire (NH) were also misinterpreted as Norfolk Island (NI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump announced new levies on Wednesday afternoon, targeting more than 180 countries and resulting in the stock market’s worst single-day performance since the COVID pandemic.

Government data presented by the Observatory of Economic Complexity indicates that, in 2023, Norfolk Island exported goods worth $655,000 to the United States, though George Plant, the island’s administrator, told the newspaper on Thursday that there are “no known exports” from the territory to the United States.

In 2022, the uninhabited Heard Island and McDonald Islands reportedly exported goods valued at $1.4 million to the U.S., predominantly categorized under “machinery and electrical” imports. The Guardian said it identified multiple bills on lading—legal documents between a shipper and a carrier outlining what is being shipped—that suggest these exports originated from the territories but were largely imports from Europe to the US. Documents recorded the shipper’s address as being in the Heard Island and McDonald Islands instead of the actual countries of origin, such as Germany or Austria.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Australian trade minister Don Farrell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Trump’s tariffs on the territories were “clearly a mistake”.

“Poor old penguins, I don’t know what they did to Trump, but, look, I think it’s an indication, to be honest with you, that this was a rushed process.”

“It’s an indication that this was a rushed process,” Farrell said. “The trade system that America has until yesterday been working on had been built up since the second world war. In the space of four weeks, the American president has upended that process. So I think it was inevitable that mistakes would be made and particularly including Norfolk Island as [a] 29 percent tariff.”

He said the matter would be raised with the Trump administration.