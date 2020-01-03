Trump Taunts Iran After Soleimani Strike: ‘Never Won a War!’
President Donald Trump has taunted Iran the morning after he ordered a deadly drone strike on the the Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. The attack on Iran's most important commander has provoked fury in the country, and its president has vowed to take revenge. In President Trump’s first public comment on the strike—other than an image of a U.S. flag he posted to Twitter Thursday night—he wrote: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!” Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday morning that the hit was designed to disrupt an “imminent threat,” but refused to offer further details. Appearing on CNN's New Day, Pompeo said “hundreds” of American lives would have been at risk if the commander wasn't killed. “We needed to strike to make sure this imminent attack, that he was working actively, was disrupted,” he said.