Trump Welcomes DeSantis to 2024 Race With Mockery and Derision
‘BUTTON IS BIGGER’
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday night in a blaze of fury against his latest competitor in the 2024 presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump began a long thread of criticism against his former ally on Wednesday afternoon, just ahead of DeSantis' announcement that he will run for the 2024 presidency. Trump posted screen-grabs of polls showing Trump with a clear lead for the Republican presidential nomination—before welcoming “Rob” to the race with a cheeky post about how he’ll soon face a barrage of criticism and scrutiny. “Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing.” Trump also posted two videos criticizing DeSantis. But it was ultimately the moment when DeSantis appeared alongside Elon Musk—and suffered a host of technical problems during a Twitter Spaces chat—that Trump seemed to enjoy the most. “‘Rob,’ My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!).”