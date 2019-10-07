CHEAT SHEET
Trump Ordered to Hand Over Tax Returns by Federal Judge in New York
President Trump was ordered to hand over his tax returns after a federal judge rejected the argument from Trump’s lawyers that sitting presidents are immune from criminal investigations. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will be allowed to subpoena eight years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns, according to The New York Times. Lawyers for Trump have already issued an appeal. In his ruling, Judge Victor Marrero was scathing of the president’s argument, calling it “repugnant to the nation’s governmental structure and constitutional values.” He ultimately ruled that presidents and their businesses are not above the law. The ruling came after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, last month. Trump pledged to make his tax returns public during the 2016 campaign, but has so far refused to disclose them.