Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Rejects House Request for Trump Tax Returns
In a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee Monday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected lawmaker's request that the agency to hand over six years of President Trump's tax returns. “In reliance on the advice of the Department of Justice, I have determined that the Committee's request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose... the Department is therefore not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information,” Mnuchin wrote.