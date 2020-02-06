Trump’s Team Celebrated Acquittal With Dry Steaks at His Washington Hotel, Says Report
The legal team which secured President Trump’s impeachment acquittal celebrated their victory Wednesday night with well-done steaks and red wine at Trump’s Washington hotel, the New York Times reports. The gathering at the Trump International Hotel was attended by Trump’s defense team, his family and members of his administration. The lobby of the hotel was reportedly the hub of celebrations, where many guests sported red “Keep America Great” hats to mark the occasion. Corey Lewandowski, the president’s former campaign manager, said: “We’ve had a very good week... between the debacle in Iowa... the State of the Union speech and then the acquittal of the impeachment proceedings.” The atmosphere at the party was described by the newspaper as “celebratory, but with a palpable amount of spite,” with several noting their anger at Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to remove the president from office. Attendees included Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Kellyanne Conway.