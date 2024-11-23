Politics

Trump Team Eyeing Billionaire as Treasury Secretary Nominee

The President-elect’s transition team reportedly wants a key adviser on Donald Trump’s campaign for the job.

Scott Bessent speaks at a campaign event for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Jonathan Drake/REUTERS

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is in the final stages of announcing Scott Bessent as treasury secretary nominee, an unnamed source told Bloomberg.

Bessent, who runs the Key Square Group macro hedge fund, has served as a key economic adviser for Trump’s presidential campaign and helped craft policy speeches, reported Bloomberg.

The New York Post reported that 62-year-old Bessent got Trump’s backing as early as Thursday, after Trump met with financier Kevin Warsh and billionaire Marc Rowan at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

Bessent has shown his loyalty to Trump many times over, hitting the campaign trail and endorsing Trump’s plan to increase tariffs in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

“If you want to bring a genius into that job who is loyal to the president, Scott is the right guy,” a source told New York Post.

If Bessent accepts the nomination, he will join a growing list of Trump administration officials that will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

