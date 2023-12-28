Trump Team’s Frantic Plan to Fly Fake Elector Certificates to D.C. Revealed
THE CHESEBRO FILES
Falsified Donald Trump elector certificates from Wisconsin and Michigan were “stuck in the mail” just days before Jan. 6, 2021, sparking a frantic Republican effort to get the paperwork to Washington D.C. in time, according to CNN. The network, which obtained texts, emails, and recordings of the situation courtesy of pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, found that campaign staffers enlisted the help of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and another Pennsylvania congressman, and even considered chartering a private jet to get the documents to then-Vice President Mike Pence and the Electoral College before certification was set to begin. Wisconsin GOP officials were reportedly irritated at the request to courier the papers to Congress, with a Wisconsin staffer writing on Jan. 4, “Freaking Trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President.” But Andrew Hitt, then-state GOP party chairman, later told the January 6 House Committee that the move was “overkill” since the documents that were mailed made it to Washington, D.C. on time. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request by CNN for comment.