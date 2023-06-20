Trump’s Team Is Paranoid That Mark Meadows Snitched on Him: Report
🧀
Donald Trump’s inner circle smells a rat, according to a new report from Rolling Stone—and they think it might be his former Chief of Staff. Speculation has grown among Trump’s advisers that Mark Meadows is cooperating with federal investigators in the various cases against Trump, the magazine reported. Trump allies dispatched to determine whether Meadows was snitching reportedly came up empty—but that hasn’t stopped rumors from running rampant in the Trump camp. Some of Trump’s confidants have even turned to using a rat emoji to refer to Meadows in text messages, Rolling Stone reported. Meadows himself has stayed mostly silent on the matter, cutting off contact with Trump after initially sticking by him following his 2020 election loss. So far, he’s testified before a grand jury in at least one case against Trump, according to a New York Times report from earlier this month.