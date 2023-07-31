CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Team Launches Fund to Help Allies Roped Into His Legal Woes

    DOMINO EFFECT

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Donald Trump’s legal team is launching a defense fund to finance the enormous cost of representing the myriad aides and employees, both current and former, who have been roped into the former president’s legal troubles.

    Reuters/Lindsay DeDario

    Donald Trump’s legal team is launching a defense fund to finance the enormous cost of representing the myriad aides and employees, both current and former, who have been roped into the former president’s legal troubles, The New York Times reported Sunday. The effort will be called Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc. The news comes on the heels of a report revealing that Save America, Trump’s political action committee, has spent more than $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 alone.

