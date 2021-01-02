Trump Team Backs Away From Lin Wood After Pence Tweets
Lin who?
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood’s prediction that Vice President Mike Pence could “face execution by firing squad” for “treason” is prompting Trumpworld to once again try and distance itself from the Atlanta attorney. Jenna Ellis, an attorney for the Trump campaign, declared in a tweet late Friday: “I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.” Wood blasted Pence after his attorneys challenged a lawsuit from Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, which sought to force the vice president to block the counting of electoral votes for Joe Biden when Congress meets to ratify the election.
Separately, Nicholas Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic High School student who Wood represented in defamation suits against media outlets stemming from coverage of a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial, linked to Wood’s Pence tweet with the comment, “I’m sorry but what the hell.”