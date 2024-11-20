Trump Team Shopping for Potential Pete Hegseth Replacements: Report

An anonymous celebrity sued Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney representing the alleged victims of hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, accusing the high-profile attorney of running an extortion scheme against him. The suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, the law firm representing the client, only identified as “a celebrity and public figure who resides in Los Angeles,” told CNN. The suit accused Buzbee of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him.” It called accusations lobbed against the celebrity John Doe as “baseless,” and a “weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit.” Buzbee is representing a number of clients in multiple lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder—at one point claiming his firm was preparing legal action for as many as 120 victims of the hip hop mogul. “The case filed against my firm is not only without legal merit, it is laughable,” Buzzbee said in a statement posted on social media on Monday. The Texas attorney called the suit an “aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients” and disputed the lawsuit’s claim that he demanded money from the accuser.
