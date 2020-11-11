Trump Team Suddenly OK With Election Results After Alaska Win
GET YOUR SH*T STRAIGHT
Prominent Trumpsters, after claiming for days that election results were fraudulent and media outlets were in no place to announce winners, celebrated a call by media outlets on Wednesday that Trump and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan had won Alaska. The Trump campaign and GOP have made unproven accusations of ballot fraud and irregular counting in several states—all of them won by Joe Biden or projected to go to Biden. Unsurprisingly, they were happy to accept the will of the voters and trust election officials in Alaska, a state that set a record for mail-in voting.
“BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread! Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump!” Ivanka Trump wrote while retweeting a call from the Associated Press—the same outlet that has called the election for Biden. Trump campaign adviser Stephen Miller, Trump-loving Fox News host Laura Ingraham and several pro-Trump media outlets also noted the win. Trump’s Electoral College tally is now 217 compared to Biden’s 290.