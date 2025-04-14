Media giant Warner Bros. Discovery was reportedly offered a way into President Donald Trump’s good graces: Give his son, Donald Trump Jr., his own show.

Specifically, someone in the “Trump orbit” told the company that the first son would like to host a nature show on Discovery, according to a sprawling new profile of WBD’s CEO David Zaslav penned by the writer Michael Wolff for New York Magazine.

Wolff has authored several books on President Donald Trump’s ascent to power, which his team have repeatedly slammed as containing falsehoods and exaggerations.

Michael Wolff suggests that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav (pictured) may soon have to follow in the footsteps of his peers and make nice with President Trump. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

“WBD confirmed that a company representative recently reached out to the Trump orbit seeking advice about how the company might advantageously interact with the White House and improve its Trump-age odor,” Wolff wrote.

While WBD owns several notable properties like Max and the Discovery Channel, it also owns CNN, the news network that has for years been the target of Trump’s anger.

“The reported message was to look at the example of Amazon and Jeff Bezos paying Melania Trump $40 million to participate in a documentary about herself,” he continued. “Don Jr. might like a hunting and fishing show on the Discovery Channel, they were told. And that CNN could have more pro-Trump voices.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s*** and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Wolff recently attracted the Trump administration’s ire after publishing a book on his 2024 presidential campaign, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America. When asked about revelations claimed in the book by the Daily Beast in February, Cheung again branded the author as a “lying sack” of feces with a “peanut-sized brain.”

The president’s (right) team reportedly likened Trump Jr.’s (left) show to Melania Trump’s $40 million deal with Amazon. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Representatives for WBD did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The media conglomerate’s reported attempt at currying favor with the president is but one example of a shifting industry landscape trying to adjust to the glaring light of Trump’s second term.

Paramount Global for example, has reportedly scaled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs to appease the Trump administration’s directives as it seeks FCC approval for a merger deal with Hollywood power player Skydance Media.