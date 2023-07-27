CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    Trump Teams Brace for Possible Grand Jury Vote Thursday: Report

    COMING SOON?

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, July 15, 2023.

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    Donald Trump’s political and legal teams are making preparations for a federal grand jury vote on charges against him as early as Thursday, according to NBC News. The outlet cited three sources familiar with the planning of the former president’s inner circle after Trump announced he had been told he’s a target of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. The letter to Trump reportedly mentioned three federal statutes concerning the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and witness tampering, according to NBC News sources, but whether he will be indicted—again—and when, or on what charges, remains unclear.

