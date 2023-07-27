Trump Teams Brace for Possible Grand Jury Vote Thursday: Report
COMING SOON?
Donald Trump’s political and legal teams are making preparations for a federal grand jury vote on charges against him as early as Thursday, according to NBC News. The outlet cited three sources familiar with the planning of the former president’s inner circle after Trump announced he had been told he’s a target of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. The letter to Trump reportedly mentioned three federal statutes concerning the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and witness tampering, according to NBC News sources, but whether he will be indicted—again—and when, or on what charges, remains unclear.