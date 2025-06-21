President Donald Trump announced on Friday afternoon that a potential deal with Harvard University was imminent just as a federal judge blocked his ability to prevent the school from admitting international students.

In the post, published to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution. We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so.”

He continued, “They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be “mindbogglingly” HISTORIC, and very good for our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Friday, a federal judge indefinitely blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars.

The preliminary injunction extends a temporary block the same judge had issued last month after the government revoked Harvard’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program with a letter from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In her ruling, Judge Allison D. Burroughs wrote that the Trump administration was forbidden from “implementing, instituting, maintaining, or giving any force or effect” to the attempts to remove Harvard from the international student program.

The Trump administration’s attacks on Harvard, which it claims stem from the university’s failure to address antisemitism on its campus, have created chaos and confusion for the thousands of international students who attend the school, including the heir apparent to the Belgian throne.