Trump Teases Mysterious ‘Earth Shattering’ Announcement Coming in Days
Donald Trump hinted at a “truly earth shattering” announcement set to be made in the next few days ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East. Trump, 78, teased the “development” during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets,” Trump said. “And I won’t tell you on what … and it’s very positive. It is really, really positive. It’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you’ll all be here.” Carney responded to Trump that he was on “the edge of my seat” after the comments. When quizzed on the announcement later Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony for special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump added the announcement was “not about trade” and that “it is going to be a truly earth shattering and positive development for our country.” Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.