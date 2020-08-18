Trump Teases Pardon for ‘Very Important’ Person on Tuesday—But It’s Not Edward Snowden
MYSTERY GUEST
Remember when presidential pardons weren’t teased the night before like a celebrity guest on a reality show? President Donald Trump said Monday night that he intends to pardon a “very, very important” person on Tuesday—but added that it’s not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he’d be “doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important,” but declined to offer any further details—except to say that it’s not Flynn or Snowden. On Saturday, Trump said he was considering a pardon for Snowden, the U.S. National Security Agency contractor who fled after giving a trove of secret files to news organizations in 2013 that disclosed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA. Last month, Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.