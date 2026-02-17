Trump Teases Wild Plan to Cash in on Airport Named After Himself

The president has been slammed as a “grifter in chief” after it was revealed his company filed trademark applications for “Donald J. Trump International Airport” and similar names.

Palm Beach International Airport, just four miles west of Mar-a-Lago, is in the process of being renamed after the 79-year-old Trump—a name change that, if signed into law, would cost the airport $5.5 million to remake signs, uniforms, promotional products, equipment, and more.

While the measure is still working its way through the GOP-controlled Florida legislature, the president appears intent on ensuring he profits from the name change immediately.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who first reported on the trademark applications, writes that Trump’s holding company, DTTM Operations LLC, is asking to profit from “a range of branded merchandise, including clothing, handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches, and tie clips” associated with three variations of the likely soon-to-be-renamed Palm Beach airport.

That trio of names is President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Donald J. Trump International Airport, and simply “DJT,” which may be the airport code the White House hopes “PBI” will change to.

Signs at and around Palm Beach International Airport would have to be changed—an expense local reports say would be in the multi-millions. FormulaNone/Wikimedia Commons

Gerben writes that such an application, filed on an “intent to use” basis asking pre-approval by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is “completely unprecedented” in the history of the presidency.

“The move raises unusual questions about the intersection of public infrastructure and private brand ownership,” he writes. “While presidents and public officials have had landmarks named in their honor, a sitting president’s private company has never in the history of the United States sought trademark rights in advance of such naming.”

President Donald Trump waves from his motorcade as he returns to his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 22. When he returns to his Florida estate, Air Force One lands at Palm Beach International airport—the very facility that Florida lawmakers are pushing to name after the president. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Gerben says the application is a clear sign that Trump is not just hoping to be honored by having his name on his adopted hometown’s airport—a measure the State Senate approved last month—but is also hoping to profit from it.

Florida-based Seeking Rents journalist Jason Garcia reports that the Senate bill to rename the airport “was changed a few weeks ago to require Palm Beach County to enter into a licensing agreement with the owner of the rights to the name.”

Garcia writes that, as written, the bill requires Palm Beach County to have access to the airport’s name at no cost. However, it does not preclude Trump from receiving a “cut of merchandise sales or another revenue-sharing agreement” or from “selling airport-related things himself.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walked the grounds of the migrant facility “Alligator Alley” with President Donald Trump when it opened last year. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Once passed, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would have to sign either bill—SB 706 in the Senate or HB 919 in the state House—into law for the name change to legally take effect.

The 47-year-old failed presidential candidate clashed with Trump in the 2024 GOP primaries but has still displayed a willingness to work with Trump. The two men played golf together at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach over the weekend.

Trump has been on a renaming and remodeling crusade since returning to Washington.

The president has slapped his name on the Kennedy Center, claims that the Department of Defense is now the Department of War, renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and reverted the name of Alaska’s Mt. Denali back to Mt. McKinley.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside a poster of the "Trump Gold Card" in the gold-covered Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He has also blinged up much of the Oval Office, adding a blinding amount of gold accents, frames, and gilding. Trump also outright demolished the White House’s historic East Wing to make way for his massive ballroom.