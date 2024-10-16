Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’

Donald Trump on Tuesday said Black and Hispanic Americans who aren’t going to vote for him in the presidential election should have their head examined. Speaking at a rally in Atlanta, the former president made the comment while claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris had permitted a “migrant invasion.” “The African American community and the Hispanic community is being devastated with jobs,” the Republican nominee said, echoing his previous rhetoric about immigration leading to a loss of what he’s described as “Black jobs.” “Any African American or Hispanic—and you know how well I’m doing there—that votes for Kamala, you gotta have your head examined,” Trump said. “Because they are really screwing you.” His remarks come after he has previously made similar claims about Jews on the campaign trail, repeatedly saying that any Jewish voters who support Harris should have their “head examined.” At the same time, Trump has publicly claimed that “the Jewish people” would be partly responsible if he doesn’t win the election, suggesting Democrats have a “hold, or curse” on Jews.