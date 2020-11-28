Trump Tells Fans to Watch ‘Anything Else’ but Fox News Ahead of His Own Fox News Interview
BUT YOUR RATINGS
President Trump railed against Fox News on Twitter on Saturday, calling the network’s daytime programming “virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends” just a day before he was scheduled to appear for a daytime weekend interview. “@FoxNews daytime is virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends. Watch @OANN, @newsmax, or almost anything else. You won’t have to suffer through endless interviews with Democrats, and even worse!” Trump tweeted. While the president has for weeks now used his Twitter account to urge millions of followers to ditch Fox News in favor of the even-more-fringe One America News Network and Newsmax, it was unclear why a ratings fanatic like himself would steer viewers away from Fox News ahead of his own interview. The live telephone interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo will be his first one-on-one interview since Election Day.