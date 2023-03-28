Trump Tells Lawyers Who Want to Represent Him ‘You’re Making a Mistake’
BAD IDEA!
Donald Trump admitted Monday that he isn’t the easiest client for defense attorneys, telling Sean Hannity in an interview that he has warned those who want to represent him that they are “making a mistake.” He continued: “Every time someone wants to represent me—and I have a lot of people that want to represent me because they think it is so unfair the way we have all been treated—they end up getting called before grand juries and … sued individually. I say sometimes to a lawyer, ‘Are you sure you want to represent me? I think you’re making a mistake. What do you need it for?’” Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran was recently ordered to testify before a grand jury relating to the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.