Trump Signals He May Try to Move RICO Case to Federal Court
DELAY, DELAY, DELAY
Donald Trump may seek to move his Georgia racketeering case to federal court, his lead counsel Steven Sadow said in a court filing Thursday. The bid for a federal court trial—even if unsuccessful—could play to one of Trump’s favorite tactics when facing legal challenges: delay proceedings as long as humanly possible. The former president and 18 co-conspirators face sweeping conspiracy charges related to their efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere, as alleged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump’s former chief of staff and current co-defendant Mark Meadows similarly sought to have his case tried in federal court. Willis hopes to try all defendants together, and has said she’s willing to put them on trial as soon as Oct. 23. Any such motion by the Trump legal team to remove their case from Fulton County would need to be filed by the end of September, according to the court filing.