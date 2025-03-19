Cheat Sheet
1
‘Vanity Fair’ Writer Reveals Eye-Watering Salary for Just Three Articles
JAW DROPPER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.19.25 11:15AM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: Vanity Fair Special Correspondent Bryan Burrough speaks onstage during "Policing Wall Street and Silicon Valley" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Vanity Fair Special Correspondent Bryan Burrough. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair writer Bryan Burrough revealed his astonishing salary when the magazine was at its pinnacle in his latest review of his former editor Graydon Carter’s new book. In The Yale Review, the 63-year-old revealed the six-figure commission that allowed him to work remotely, rarely attend meetings, and frequently get treated to lavish lunches with his editor. The long-time correspondent of the magazine admitted that he made $498,141 for just three articles a year back in the 90s—which is about $166,047 per story. “Yes, I realized it was obscene. I took it with a grin,” Burrough wrote, also claiming that he enjoyed this luxury for about 25 years and was “treated like a prince” at work. He detailed the breakdown, writing that his contract required each article to be about 10,000 words, adding that sometimes his stories would be optioned for movies, which would earn him an additional $15,000 to $25,000. “I am aware of peers who did just as well. Nowadays, though, such windfalls are a distant memory. Today, for a rare magazine article, I’m lucky to receive two dollars a word, or $20,000 for that same ten-thousand-word story,” he wrote. Back in its heyday, Vanity Fair writers also benefited from staff perks like free breakfasts, dinner parties, and town cars that would take them anywhere, all on the company dollar.

Read it at The Yale Review

2

Trump Tells Kennedy Center Board Why He Loved ‘Cats’ on Broadway

MEMORIES
Sean Craig
Updated 03.19.25 11:37AM EDT 
Published 03.19.25 11:28AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump looks down from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as he participates in a guided tour and leads a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump looks down from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as he participates in a guided tour and leads a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump told a board meeting of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday that he wants to present more Broadway shows at the national cultural center, and then went on to speak about his love of Cats. The New York Times reported that Trump—who last month replaced the bipartisan members of the Kennedy Center board and appointed himself chairman—told his new board that he attended the Broadway premier of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with “somebody I should not have been there with.” He did not elaborate on the person’s identity except to say they “were treating me good because I was a young star.” Cats premiered in London in 1982 and on Broadway a year later, when he would have been 36-years-old. Trump also offered an exceptionally curious review of the feline songfest, telling his newly appointed board that he didn’t like the musical at first glance and thought to “get out” when he saw dancers laid down across the stage. After taking a closer look, he said he changed his mind: “I walked in, I saw all these bodies, and then I noticed those bodies were gorgeous. They had silk tights on, and they were all ballerinas, and women from Broadway. And men.” He immediately clarified that he didn’t find the men’s bodies “as attractive to be honest.” Trump has been known to play “Memory” from the musical at his rallies.

Read it at New York Times

Partner update

Sleep Apnea Is No Match for This Brand’s Personalized and Solutions-Oriented Approach
SNOOZE CONTROL
AD BY cpap.com
Published 03.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
The ResMed AirSense 11 CPAP Machine on a nightstand in a lit bedroom.
cpap.com

Sleep Week (3/9-3/15) is a time to focus on getting better sleep for better health, but sleep apnea—a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, often due to airway obstruction—can stand in the way. This diagnosis can feel overwhelming, making you believe that a good night’s sleep is completely out of reach. cpap.com makes sleep apnea understandable and manageable, and has been helping people find the right CPAP machines for over 25 years. The brand offers top-of-the-line CPAP products and award-winning CPAP Guides—available 24/7 via SMS, live chat, and phone—giving expert support with the warmth and care of a grandma.

If your doctor determines that you need a CPAP machine, the AirSense 11 from ResMed is an excellent choice. This beginner-friendly machine is sleek, compact, and quiet (about as loud as a library). When you’re trying to doze off, the AirSense 11 will start at a lower pressure to ease transition into sleep, then gradually increase to your prescribed setting. It will continuously monitor breathing patterns over night and automatically adjust the delivered pressure to maintain an open, obstruction-free airway. It’s made even more powerful when paired with the myAir app which tracks your sleep therapy, monitors your progress, and provides helpful videos and guides.

ResMed AirSense 11 CPAP Machine
Buy At cpap.com$1004

Free Shipping

The AirSense 11 works with all standard CPAP masks, but getting a recommended mask unlocks the most features and benefits.

ResMed AirFit P10 Nasal Pillow CPAP Mask
Buy At cpap.com$80

Free Shipping

ResMed AirFit F20 Full Face CPAP Mask
Buy At cpap.com$124

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Former WH Lawyer Says Trump Will Defy Court on Deportations
‘THIS IS NUTS’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.19.25 10:42AM EDT 
Published 03.19.25 10:36AM EDT 
Outgoing White House attorney Ty Cobb walks to his car at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2018.
Outgoing White House attorney Ty Cobb walks to his car at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb disputed President Donald Trump’s recent assertion that he wouldn’t defy a federal judge’s court order regarding deportations of Venezuelan migrants, CNN reported. “Oh no, they’ve made it plain,” Cobb said on Tuesday during his appearance on Erin Burnett OutFront. Speaking of the president’s border czar and attorney general, respectively, he added: “Tom Homan said ‘we don’t care what the judge has said. Pam Bondi made it plain when she introduced Trump last Friday at the Justice Department that she and her people were there to support him.” His comments reflect the turbulence between a federal judge and the Trump administration over deportation flights for the Venezuelans who are allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. When Fox News’ Laura Ingraham questioned the president’s push to continue flights to El Salvador in spite of U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg’s order on Saturday, Trump claimed, “I never did defy a court order.” When the Fox host pressed further during the interview that aired Tuesday, asking, “And you wouldn’t in the future?” Trump simply said: “No, you can’t do that.” Still, Cobb doesn’t believe the president’s claims and told CNN Trump’s “march for power, adulation, wealth” is in motion and added, “This is nuts what’s going on in front of Judge Boasberg.”

Read it at CNN

4
Son of ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Is Seeking Political Asylum in the U.S.
BRAZILIAN DON JR.
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.19.25 11:36AM EDT 
Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, speaks next to an image of his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, during CPAC Argentina 2024 on December 4, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has fled to the U.S. to avoid “political persecution” as lawmakers seek to question the role he played in his father’s failed coup after losing the 2022 election. The Brazilian congressman, who represents Sao Paulo in Brazil’s Lower House, has been in the U.S. since late February after Brazil’s Supreme Court discussed seizing his passport while investigating claims he tried to interfere in a court case against his father. In a video posted to social media, Eduardo Bolsonaro accused Brazilian judges of trying to “use my position as a lawmaker as a tool of blackmail and coercion” in order to “arrest me and prevent me from representing the best interests of my country.” The claims have caused confusion among members of Eduardo Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, who claim they are not aware of any cases that could lead to the congressman’s arrest. Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has close ties to Steve Bannon and various members of Trump’s inner circle, has made numerous trips to the U.S to draw attention to his father’s court case. He is set to go on trial for allegedly plotting a coup, attempting to poison Brazil’s current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and planning to shoot dead Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who will be overseeing the trial.

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s New Tinctures Boost Metabolism & Curb Cravings
FEEL THE BURN
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.28.25 2:35PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 4:05PM EST 
Apothekary metabolic-duo
Apothekary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The rise of GLP-1 medications has prompted the supplement industry to follow suit, offering natural formulas that may help boost metabolism, combat cravings, support fitness recovery, and reduce fatigue. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other metabolic health formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo
See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay.

5
Transplant Patient Lives More Than 100 Days With Titanium Heart
RECORD-BREAKING
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.19.25 10:14AM EDT 
A close-up of a titanium BiVACOR heart held by a doctor in Houston, Texas.
Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

An Australian man suffering from severe heart failure lived for more than three months with a titanium heart while waiting for a donor organ. The patient, who was in his 40s, volunteered to undergo a 6-hour surgery to receive a BiVACOR titanium heart at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney in November. The device uses a magnetically suspended rotor to pump blood throughout the body and lungs at regular intervals—just like a regular human heart would. The patient remained in the hospital under close supervision until February, when he was allowed to go home. Earlier this month, doctors identified a matching donor heart, and the patient returned for a full, successful transplant surgery. His case marked the first time a patient has been allowed to leave the hospital with a titanium heart and the longest anyone has lived with the technology. Five other patients in the U.S. lived with the BiVACOR device for up to a month while awaiting full transplants. The Australian man, who wanted to remain anonymous, lived near the hospital and was able to lead a relatively normal life while he waited for the donor heart.

Read it at Smithsonian Magazine

6
Trump’s Excuse for Failing to Get Putin to Stop Killing: ‘Russia Has the Advantage’
DON'T BLAME ME!
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.19.25 7:48AM EDT 

President Donald Trump offered a rambling, convoluted excuse for why he failed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire during a two-hour phone call Tuesday. Putin agreed not to target energy and infrastructure in the short term, but he refused to stop the killing outright. “You have a situation where you have a lot of guns pointing at each other, foolishly, because it would have never happened if I were president,” said Trump—who vowed to end the war within 24 hours if re-elected in November—during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. He then continued, “That is not a war that was supposed to happen. And it did happen, so that’s where we are. And right now, you have a lot of guns pointing at each other, and a ceasefire without going a little bit further would have been tough. Russia has the advantage, as you know, they have encircled about 2,500 soldiers. They’re nicely encircled, and that’s not good, and we want to get it over with.” Hours after Putin told Trump he would halt the attacks, Russia bombed an energy plant in Ukraine, according to The Telegraph.

7
Nancy Pelosi Rips Into Chuck Schumer as Dem Civil War Heats Up
ET TU, NANCY?
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 03.18.25 9:30PM EDT 
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chats with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House floor.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chats with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House floor. Pool/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered up a rare criticism of her counterpart in the Senate, saying that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was wrong to capitulate to Republicans last week and allow the passage of a massive government funding bill that hands President Donald Trump more power to continue his cuts across the federal government. “I myself don’t give away anything for nothing. I think that’s what happened the other day,” Pelosi said during a news conference in San Francisco Tuesday. The event was part of a protest against House Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid. “We could have, in my view, perhaps, gotten them to agree to a third way,” Pelosi added, pointing to a potential short term stopgap measure that would have delayed a government shutdown for several weeks while the two sides continued to negotiate. “They may not have agreed to it, but at least the public would have seen they’re not agreeing to it. Then they would have been shutting government down.”

Read it at Politico

8
Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Spills on Tracy Morgan’s MSG Vomiting Incident
FRONT ROW SEAT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.18.25 11:40PM EDT 
Steven Spielberg (L) and Destry Spielberg attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg (L) and Destry Spielberg attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry got a front-row view of Tracy Morgan’s medical incident Monday night during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. She was sitting courtside next to the comedian when he suddenly vomited on the floor, stopping the game for a few minutes while medical personnel tended to him. Shortly after, he was escorted out of the stadium in a wheelchair—telling fans that he suffered from a bout of food poisoning. “I had a great time,” Destry wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a zoomed in photo of herself looking seemingly disgusted. “Genuinely so glad he’s okay,” she quickly added in another post. “Honestly thank you for making my first courtside game one to remember. I will never forget this one.” Morgan was escorted out of Madison Square Garden on a wheelchair following the incident Monday and was taken to a hospital. On Tuesday, the 30 Rock star reassured fans on Instagram that he was “doing ok now” and that doctors clarified it was food poisoning. “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he joked.

Destry Allyn Spielberg's Instagram Story 03/18/2025.
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry got a front-row view of Tracy Morgan’s medical incident Monday night during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Screenshot/Instagram/Destry Allyn Spielberg
Read it at The New York Post

Shop with Scouted

Evoke Your Rebellious Side With Cariuma’s ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Collection
D’OH!
Brittany Leitner
Updated 03.18.25 4:09AM EDT 
Published 03.18.25 4:01AM EDT 
Cariuma x The Simpsons
Cariuma.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s almost time for that coveted winter shed. It’s time to pack away your puffer coats, jackets, and thermal underwear, and pull out your cutoffs, linen shirts, and sneakers. And, just in time for the warmer weather that’s surely ahead (fingers crossed), Cariuma has dropped its latest sneaker collab that’s going to make The Simpsons fans soar.

Cariuma has a somewhat unique cementation in the footwear market. They’re cool enough to be known as a skater brand, but also chic enough to be donned by celebs at everything from red carpet events to Erewhon runs. In tandem with the 2024 Olympics, Cariuma outfitted Olympic skaters with low-top performance sneakers that were also available for fans to purchase online.

Cariuma x ‘The Simpsons’
Now, with its new Simpsons collaboration, the brand is having a bit of fun with louder styles and cartoon prints—all in Caruma’s signature ethically sourced leather silhouettes.
See At Cariuma

The Simpsons collab includes four sneaker styles ranging from $89 to $149. Two pairs feature Bart Simpson, while the other two pairs feature Lisa Simpson. If you’re into a chunky skater shoe style, we’d opt for the white leather UBA design that can be purchased in sizes 5 to 12.5 for women and 5 to 13 for men. If you want something more understated, pick up the canvas low-top style.

Canvas styles are in stock now at Cariuma.com and will ship immediately, while leather styles are available for pre-order and will ship on March 31. Make sure to grab your size now before they sell out.

9
Earth Provides Stunning Welcome Party for Returning Astronauts
FINS UP
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.18.25 8:14PM EDT 
SpaceX capsule
SpaceX capsule NASA

Four astronauts who had left the International Space Station splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Tuesday and were welcomed by some unexpected guests. Footage from the scene showed the SpaceX Dragon capsule approached by a pod of dolphins before being hoisted onto the recovery ship. On board were Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov of Russia, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, and NASA’s Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore—the pair whose time in space was supposed to last eight days, but ended up being 286. Williams and Wilmore were testing Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, but their mission was extended after the vehicle encountered thruster issues. Last Friday night, SpaceX launched a crew to the ISS to relieve the two astronauts, who continued to conduct experiments and spacewalks throughout their extended stay. Williams reflected recently on the considerable delay: “This mission has brought a little attention… but I think the good part is more people are interested in what we’re doing in space.” All four astronauts who returned to Earth Tuesday appeared to be healthy but were undergoing medical checks upon touchdown.

10
MAGA Pol Behind ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Bill Caught in Teen Sex Sting
GOPLEASE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.18.25 6:30PM EDT 
Published 03.18.25 3:43PM EDT 
Justin Eichorn
City Of Bloomington

The MAGA politician who introduced a bill classifying “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a teen for sex. According to police, Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn had arranged to meet someone who he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex. Unknown to him, he had been texting police, who arrested him when he arrived at the arranged meeting location. His arrest comes just a day after he and four other Republican state senators introduced a senate bill classifying “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness. The purported syndrome has been used by Donald Trump and his supporters to dismiss and discredit his critics. Eichorn’s bill describes it as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” Symptoms supposedly include the “verbal expressions of intense hostility” towards the president or acts of violence towards him and his supporters. Eichorn, who is married with four children according to his biography page, was booked into the Bloomington Police Department jail and will be transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

