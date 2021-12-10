Trump Snaps Over Netanyahu Congratulating Biden on Victory: ‘Fuck Him’
‘AND IT WAS ON TAPE’
Donald Trump did not mince words when asked about his friendship with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid that after Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 presidential election, “Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake.” He then lambasted his former ally for being disloyal. “He was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said. “Fuck him.” Trump then congratulated himself for helping Netanyahu, who is now leading the opposition while he also faces corruption charges. “Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said. “But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape. And it was on tape.”