Trump Tells Republicans Not to Vote in 2022 or 2024
SELF-OWN
In a new statement that he would have posted on Twitter himself if his account was not permanently suspended for inciting violence, former President Donald Trump urged his supporters not to vote in the two upcoming elections if the Republican Party does not “solve” the supposed voter fraud that he has falsely claimed precipitated his loss to President Joe Biden.
“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ’22 or ’24,” Trump declared. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”
After prominent Trump supporters similarly told Georgia Republicans to sit out the two runoffs in that state late last year, calling it “another rigged election,” voters ended up giving Democrats control of the Senate.