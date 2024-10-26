Donald Trump has weighed in on the “Sleepy Joe” debate with a suggestion that Joe Biden’s historic brain surgeries are the reason behind his fragile image.

The republican nominee—who dates similarly to Biden’s 81 years of age at 78 himself—made it clear that age wasn’t an issue in the hunt for a “sharp” president.

“We have idiots that are negotiating for us. We have a guy that doesn‘t make it past four o’clock, and it‘s not because of age,” he told Joe Rogan on the latter’s podcast.

Despite worries that Trump might also be showing signs of exhaustion in the run up to the election, he doubled down in his belief that age is just a number.

Donald Trump on the Joe Rogan Experience. YouTube/Joe Rogan

“You know, I know so many guys in their late eighties, and they‘re better than—I said to one guy, ‘I think you’re smarter than you were 25 years ago.’ I’ve known him for a long time. He’s 89 years old. He’s sharp as, I mean, he’s great,” he said.

“Biden gives people a bad name because that’s not an old... that’s not an age. I think they say it because I’m three or four years younger, you know, I think that’s why they say it, they say his age. It’s not his age. He’s got a problem.”

Rogan was quick to offer an alternative for Biden’s suggested issue, claiming that his past surgeries after suffering two life-threatening aneurysms in 1988 had come back to bite him.

“Two major brain surgeries. He had aneurysms,” Rogan said.

“He did. Those are not good operations,” Trump cryptically agreed.