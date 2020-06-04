Trump to Sean Spicer: ‘I’ve Done So Much for Religion’
During a 22-minute “interview” on Wednesday that started with Sean Spicer defending his former boss against charges of racism and ended with the president praising his former White House press secretary’s performance on Dancing With the Stars, Donald Trump addressed his awkward bible photo-op that followed police tear-gassing peaceful protesters earlier this week.
Asked by Spicer what message he was trying to send with his church visit, Trump first said he did it because “somebody suggested it was a good idea” before insisting that “everything was handled really well” and that “religious leaders loved it.” When Spicer asked him if he’s “grown in his faith” during his time in office, the president said, “So I think maybe I have, from the standpoint that I see so much that I can do. I've done so much for religion.”