Politics

Trump Texts Reporter at Peace Talks to ‘Come Home’

COME HOME!!!

A direct message from Trump broke the news before his official announcement.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2025.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump personally texted a reporter shortly before abruptly scrapping the peace talks she was sent to cover. Caitlin Doornbos was in Islamabad to cover the expected U.S.-Iran talks and shared a screenshot showing Trump telling her to “come home!!!” after she said she planned to stay until there was confirmation they would go ahead. He later announced the talks had been called off publicly on Truth Social. “I just canceled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” Trump wrote. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP” On X, Doornbos said the Iranian delegation left Islamabad without meeting U.S. officials after days of speculation the visit could expand into formal talks. “Remember: there’s no news until there’s news,” she wrote earlier, before adding in a follow-up: “I knew this would jinx things.”

Read it at NY Post
Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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