Trump Texts Reporter at Peace Talks to ‘Come Home’

President Donald Trump personally texted a reporter shortly before abruptly scrapping the peace talks she was sent to cover. Caitlin Doornbos was in Islamabad to cover the expected U.S.-Iran talks and shared a screenshot showing Trump telling her to “come home!!!” after she said she planned to stay until there was confirmation they would go ahead. He later announced the talks had been called off publicly on Truth Social. “I just canceled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” Trump wrote. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP” On X, Doornbos said the Iranian delegation left Islamabad without meeting U.S. officials after days of speculation the visit could expand into formal talks. “Remember: there’s no news until there’s news,” she wrote earlier, before adding in a follow-up: “I knew this would jinx things.”