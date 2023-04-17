Trump Thinks Fox Can Help Its Election Lies Legal Woes by Repeating Election Lies
‘SOOO MUCH PROOF’
Donald Trump has a cunning plan for how Fox can fight back against the company’s mounting legal troubles over allegations that its hosts spread baseless lies about the 2020 presidential election: just pump out more baseless lies. “IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Monday. “BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS - & THEY ARE RIGHT!” The former president further claimed “THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF” for the claims that the election was rigged, pointing to debunked allegations of “ballot stuffing” and FBI collusion with Twitter. A report on Sunday said the start of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox has been delayed until Tuesday after Fox’s lawyers tried to reach an out-of-court settlement with the company.