CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Thinks These Tweets Prove He’s Not Responsible for Jan. 6 Riot

    ‘EXONERATING’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    With a potentially damaging report about Donald Trump’s election meddling set to be unsealed, the former president on Tuesday released a rambling statement citing “exonerating tweets” that he claimed show he wasn’t culpable for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In the 10-page document, “A STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ON THE WITCH HUNT OF JANUARY 6th,” Trump highlighted tweets sent on Jan. 6, 2021, in which he called for calm among his followers. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” one reads. Another asks his fans to support Capitol law enforcement. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” it says. “It is doubtful that any President has ever been so clear or concise about wanting peace and harmony, and certainly not conflict,” Trump writes in the statement. “My Speech [at the Ellipse], Statements, and Tweets are absolute proof that I acted legally and appropriately in addition to the fact that, as President, I have Complete and Total Immunity.” Trump fails to mention that his speech included him warning followers that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” or that the election was being “stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats.”

    Read it at Independent