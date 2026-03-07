President Donald Trump kicked off his weekend with an early morning rant promising to bring more death and destruction to Iran, bragging that the U.S. forced the nation into a surrender and apology.

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” Trump said.

Trump, who has dubbed himself the "Peace President," vowed to continue bombing Iran on Saturday. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Despite the apparent surrender, Trump said he would be heavily bombing the country of 93 million people on Saturday.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president said.

Trump claimed he was receiving endless praise from Middle Eastern countries for bombing Iran. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had apologized earlier Saturday for launching retaliatory attacks across the Middle East in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes.

He said that Iran would “take all necessary measures” to defend itself, as he vowed that the country would no longer retaliate against neighboring countries so long as it was not under attack from actions originating in those countries.

“I apologize … to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” Pezeshkian said, in a speech broadcast by state TV.

Trump also claimed, without providing any evidence, that he was receiving endless praise from other countries in the region for his operations in Iran.

“It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!” the president posted.

In response to Trump’s new threat, Pezeshkian’s office said in a statement it was prepared to fight against any further attacks from the U.S.

Pezeshkian responded to Trump's Truth Social threats by saying Iran was ready to attack any American bases in response. Iran's Presidential website/WANA/via REUTERS

“We will respond decisively to any aggression from American bases,” the office said in a statement.

“The message from President Pezeshkian is clear: if regional countries do not cooperate in America’s attack on us, we will not attack them,” it said.

Trump’s early morning Truth Social threat comes one week after he launched his unauthorized war against Iran. Six U.S. troops have died so far, and more than 1,300 Iranians have been killed.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Iran, including at least 165 schoolgirls. Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

When asked earlier this week by Time Magazine if Americans should be concerned about a potential strike in the U.S., Trump merely responded “I guess.”