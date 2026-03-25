Politics

Trump Thirsts Over Idle Muscle-Bound ICE Goons at Airports

NICE GUNS...

Trump apparently can’t keep his eyes off ICE agents’ guns, but not the ones in their holsters.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump, ICE police photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Of all the things to say about ICE agents, President Donald Trump can’t help but focus on one: their muscles.

Trump, 79, posted on Truth Social on Wednesday about how proud he was of “our ICE Patriots,” whom he stationed at major airports nationwide starting on Monday.

“The fact is, they shouldn’t have to do this, but they are rehabbing a fake image given to them by Radical Left Democrat politicians. The Public is loving ICE, so the Democrats, unwittingly, did us a favor,” he said. “They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they’re supposed to have.”

Donald Trump truth social
Trump said ICE agents have been "unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years." Donald Trump/Truth Social

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and DHS to ask what ICE agents would be using their “larger and harder” muscles for at airports.

One reason ICE agents’ alleged big muscles may come in handy is for overweight baggage, as Trump said they are helping travellers with luggage “in addition to what they are supposed to be doing.”

ICE agents deployed to airports
Hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps. Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS

Trump decreed on Truth Social earlier this week that ICE agents would be deployed to fill in staffing shortages resulting from the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, which has left TSA employees working without pay for over a month.

The idea may have originated from a caller on right-wing radio host Clay Travis’s show on Friday, where “Linda from Arizona” suggested a “solution to the TSA problem.”

Several sources told CBS News on Sunday that Trump’s decision had caught the department off guard, with one unnamed DHS source saying, “I have no idea what we’re doing.”

A former senior ICE official told the outlet that federal immigration agents were not trained to handle the technical tasks involved in airport security, including operating screening machines.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 24: ICE agents stand at security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they assist operations during a partial government shutdown while TSA personnel work without pay, leading to long lines and delays in Atlanta, United States, on March 24, 2026. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Bored-looking agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since Monday, ICE agents have been spotted loitering across the 14 airports they were assigned to.

A TSA officer in Arizona, Pascual Contreras, told the BBC that the move didn’t make much sense.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents gather at a coffee shop, after hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps, at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
ICE agents enjoying some leisure time at an airport Starbucks. Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS

“I don’t think we need them here. We need to be paid, why would you bring another agency to be TSA when you already have TSA?” he said.

An unnamed ICE agent at Phoenix Sky Harbor International told the Tucson Sentinel on Tuesday: “If anything, we feel sorry for the TSA agents, they’re the ones not getting paid.”

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 24: ICE agents stand at security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they assist operations during a partial government shutdown while TSA personnel work without pay, leading to long lines and delays in Atlanta, United States, on March 24, 2026. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A man at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confronts ICE agents. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

TSA employees have already worked 87 days without pay throughout the 2026 fiscal year, which will total nearly $1 billion in unpaid payroll by March 27, according to the agency’s top official, Ha Nguyen McNeill.

When Trump deployed the National Guard to left-leaning cities last year in what he said was an effort to reduce crime, federal troops took on the responsibility of glorified Park Service employees, as they were seen picking up trash and spreading mulch.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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