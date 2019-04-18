Trump: ‘This Hoax’ Should ‘Never Happen to Another President’

Just minutes into a speech at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, Trump veered off course and into his favorite topic: the Mueller investigation. “I’m having a good day too. It was called no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump told the assembled soldiers, adding that “there never was, by the way, and there never will be.” “This should never happen to another president again, this hoax,” he continued. “This should never happen to another president again.”

His comments come after Attorney General William Barr delivered a spin-filled press conference proclaiming that Mueller’s report—which was released to Congress and the public just moments before Trump spoke—vindicates Trump from charges of obstruction of justice and collusion. The redacted report, in contrast, claims that Trump repeatedly sought to control the investigation, and cited 10 episodes of possible obstruction for Congress to explore.