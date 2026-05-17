Trump Threatens Bloodbath During His Big Faith Event

President Donald Trump is once again threatening to wipe out Iran on Truth Social—this time during a White House event bizarrely rededicating the United States to God.

Trump, 79, issued a chilling warning on Sunday afternoon to Iran. “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” he wrote. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT.”

Donald Trump threatened Iran again. Truth Social/Screenshot/Truth Social

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president’s threat comes as many of his closest confidants are steps away from the White House at an event honoring America’s 250th that highlights “the Church’s role in history and civic life,” according to Trump’s communication team.