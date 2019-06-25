Trump Threatens Iran With ‘Obliteration’ After ‘Ignorant and Insulting Statement’

Just hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation,” President Trump sent off a series of tweets saying the country’s leaders don’t “understand reality” or how to be “nice” and compassionate. He also condemned Iranian leaders for spending “all of its money on terror.” “Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” he wrote. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!” Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton spoke about U.S.-Iran relations earlier Tuesday at a summit in Jerusalem, saying “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that open door” and claiming Trump is open to negotiations.