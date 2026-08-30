Trump Demands NBC Host Be ‘Punished’ Over Two-Word Dig

President Donald Trump launched a crazed threat at NBC News after he claimed to have heard just two words he didn’t like.

Trump, 80, raged at Meet the Press host Kristen Welker after he said she reported that he’d had “mixed results” on his rate of success for candidate endorsements.

“Kristen Welker, the Unpopular ‘Hostess’ of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has ‘mixed results’ on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate, and 98% for the U.S. House, recently and over the long term. How can anyone be allowed to say this, working for freely given Public Airwaves?” he complained.

Kristen Welker has been the "Meet the Press" host since 2023. JIM BOURG/REUTERS

“Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment,” he added.

He then claimed Welker’s apparent comments were a “Threat to our Country.”

“The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously,” he wrote.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

She did not appear to say those words on Sunday’s Meet the Press broadcast, but seems to have commented on Trump’s “mixed” results in a pre-show appearance on D.C.’s local NBC station, CNN’s media analyst Brian Stelter reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to NBC News for comment.

The Federal Communications Commission has already been targeting ABC, as Carr ordered an early review for eight local ABC station licenses. Disney and ABC in turn sued the agency, as they have argued they are being punished for free speech.

While Trump has had a high rate of success in his endorsements in Republican primaries this year, over a dozen of his candidates have lost their races.

In this election cycle, Trump has made some 313 endorsements and had a 96 percent success rate, according to Ballotpedia. But many of these races are not very competitive to begin with, and some of them did not even have an opponent that they were up against.

Trump isn't always successful with his endorsements. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Also in his rant, Trump made the bizarre brag that he endorsed candidates who were all but certain to lose until he stepped in.

“The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything ‘TRUMP,’” the president complained. “Their new weapon is to say that my 99% SUCCESS Rate on Endorsements, 100% on Senatorial Endorsements (Many of whom were not even given a shot of winning until I Endorsed!), is either a mixed result, or not very good. In actuality, it is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics.”

“Darline Graham’s run for the Senate was the biggest story in all of Politics,” he proclaimed. “Because she wasn’t expected to win, and then, when I Endorsed her, and she easily won, the story of her Victory was hardly covered by anybody.”