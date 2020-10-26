Trump Threatens Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf: I’ll Withhold Federal Aid Because You Didn’t Help My Campaign
QUIET PART LOUD
President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday, threatening to not come to the state’s aid as the deadly COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague it. “So Tom Wolf, next time give us a little notice, governor,” Trump said Monday at the Allentown rally appearance, claiming “your governor made it almost impossible for us to find any site” for the event. “And I’ll remember it, Tom. I’m going to remember it, Tom. ‘Hello, Mr. President, this is Gov. Wolf, I need help, I need help.’ You know what? These people are bad.”
Trump also falsely claimed the governor has “the whole commonwealth” shut down and continued spreading his baseless conspiracy theory that restrictions would be lifted on the day after the election, because he believes the moves are being used to hurt his re-election effort. Wolf has aggressively fought in court to keep outdoor crowd limits to 250 people as community spread of the coronavirus has picked up throughout the late summer and fall. New case numbers are beginning to rival April’s early peaks of the outbreak in Pennsylvania.
Trump has made a point of baselessly attacking Democratic governors of swing states during the pandemic. Wolf and the governors of California, Michigan, New York, and North Carolina have been his frequent targets. Trump has repeatedly called on the states to toss aside all restrictions, even though they have been eased since the earliest days of the pandemic.