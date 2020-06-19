Trump Threatens Potential Protesters Ahead of Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to warn potential protesters at his Saturday rally that Oklahoma “will be a much different scene” and that they “will not be treated like [they] have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” calling them “lowlifes.” The president shortly thereafter shared another tweet that said “THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

The city of Tulsa, where Trump’s Saturday rally is set to be held, ordered a last-minute curfew Thursday night to mitigate potential violence overnight, according to The Washington Post. The order is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night. The mayor, G.T. Bynum, declared a “civil emergency” in the city after officials told him “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” according to the order. It remains unclear whether the Trump supporters who have waited in line for days to secure a spot at the rally will clear out for the curfew.

Trump’s rally, the first since the start of the coronavirus lockdowns, has faced widespread criticism. Bynum on Tuesday afternoon said he “shares anxiety” about the rally, saying he would have preferred another city to have been a testing ground for such a large event. The rally, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to Saturday after outcry over the event being held on Juneteenth, the date that marks the end of slavery in Texas.