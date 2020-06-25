CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Threatens ‘Retribution’ Against ‘Terrorist’ Protesters

    ESCALATION

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    Eric Trump called Black Lives Matter protesters “animals.” His father prefers to call them “terrorists.” “Every night we’re going to get tougher and tougher. At some point there is going to be retribution because there has to be,” President Trump told Sean Hannity during a Fox News town hall event that will air Thursday night. Referring to demonstrators who have torn down or defaced statues and monuments, he added, “These people are vandals. But they’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense.”